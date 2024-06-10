Disturbance in Timberlea leads to three charged with firearm offences

TIMBERLEA: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged three people with firearms offences following a disturbance in Timberlea.

Const. Mitch Thompson said that on June 6, just after midnight, officers from the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to an apartment complex on St. Margaret’s Bay Rd. after someone reported hearing a man yelling about having a gun.

“Through investigation, officers identified a nearby parked vehicle as being involved,” said Const. Thompson.

The two occupants, a 25-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, were arrested for having open liquor in the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and located a modified firearm, ammunition, and a small quantity of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, said Const. Thompson.

A third suspect, a 31-year-old man, was located nearby and also safely arrested.

Dakoda Foeller, 31, Brian Christmas, 36, and Makayla Augustine, 25, have been charged with multiple weapons offences:

Careless Use of a Firearm

Unsafe Storage Contrary to Regulations

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized

Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm Obtained by the Commission of an Offence

Additionally, the following charges have been laid:

Dakoda Foeller

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence

Driving While Disqualified

Possession Contrary to a Firearm Prohibition Order (two counts)

Brian Christmas

Possession Contrary to a Firearm Prohibition Order

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Makayla Augustine

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Foeller and Christmas were remanded into custody.

The two were to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on June 10.

Augustine was released on conditions.

She is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on July 3.

File # 24-75313