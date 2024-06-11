FALL RIVER: A Fall River business has helped the HRM Northern Suburban Turf field committee get so close to a touchdown they can taste it.

My Own Path, Health and Wellness owner Julianno Scaglione donated $10,000 towards the project during a presentation on June 10 in Fall River.

Scaglione presented the cheque to Troy Devenne, Vp and Treasurer of the HRM Northern Suburban Area Community Turf Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Scaglione is a big supporter of local community sports teams.

My Own Path, Health and Wellness has supported the Lockview High Dragons football team in the past.

He said he is proud to be able to donate the money towards the community goal for the new all weather turf field at Lockview High.

Adam Davis was also present for the presentation.