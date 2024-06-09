WAVERLEY: Residents of Waverley will have the opportunity to learn more about their community on June 17.

The Waverley Community Association (WCA), a non-profit volunteer community organization, will be holding their Annual General Meeting that night. It will begin at 7 p.m.

The AGM is scheduled for the Waverley Legion, and is open to all residents of Waverley.

In a post on their Facebook page, Waverley_NS, the WCA said the AGM is an opportunity for residents to voice their suggestions for the community.

Residents will also be able to learn what the Waverley Community Association has in the works for the summer season.

It is an important meeting and quorum is required to accomplish WCA business.

The association is hoping to see residents of Waverley in attendance.