FALL RIVER: We spoke with the four candidates running in the Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank riding over the past couple of weeks.

While we have posted the interviews already on our socials, we wanted to post them all together for thsoe who view our website and email newsletter.

Here are the four interviews.

Here is our interview with Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Liberal candidate Elizabeth Booth.

We asked the same eight questions regarding issues and concerns we’re hearing and from a few of the submitted questions to us to each candidate.

Thank you to NSAR for supporting our video interview projects with our local candidates in the ridings we feature.

Video interviews sponsored by Joanne Pullin of eXp Realty

Video shot by Matt Dagley

Here is our interview with Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank PC Candidate Brian Wong.

Here is our interview with Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank NDP Candidate Donna McCarthy.

Here is our interview with Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Green Party of N.S candidate Anthony Edmonds. Edmonds, who calls Wellington home, is also the Green Party of N.S. Leader.

We asked the same eight questions regarding issues and concerns we’re hearing and from a few of the submitted questions to us to each candidate.

Video supported by the campaign to elect Anthony Edmonds.

Video shot by Matt Dagley