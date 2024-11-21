HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s major political parties have shown they are in agreement – the current tax environment small businesses face must be improved.

That’s what CFIB Nova Scotia Senior Policy Analyst Duncan Robertson said in a statement issued on Nov. 19.



“The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) applauds all parties for committing to reducing the Small Business Tax Rate if elected.” said Robertson.

“Reducing the small business tax rate has been a priority for our members and a key plank in CFIB’s advocacy work.”

Robertson continued in his statement, saying that currently, close to three in four (74%) Nova Scotian small businesses cite tax and regulatory costs as a major cost constraint they face



“It is heartening to see that, no matter which party forms government, small businesses can expect some much-needed relief,” he said.

“CFIB looks forward to holding the next government accountable to ensure these changes are implemented swiftly.