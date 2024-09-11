Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 140 calls for service.

The following is a couple of highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

VEHICLE FIRE

On September 1East Hants RCMP along with Rawdon and Gore fire responded to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Upper Rawdon on Hwy 354.

The fire was brought under control and the remaining frame was removed.

The following day, East Hants RCMP received a call from a female stating that she had parked her car on Hwy 354 the day before due to mechanical issues and because the car was “steaming”.

When she went back to get it, there was a big black burn mark where it used to be.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

OFF-ROAD VEHICLE COMPLAINTS

East Hants RCMP have been receiving a high number of complaints in regard to off road vehicles such as dirt bikes and ATVs driving on provincial and municipal roads throughout the county.

A majority of the complaints originate from the Mount Uniacke area and often involve high speeds and dangerous stunt driving such as wheelies and burnouts.

The increase in this type of behaviour is not only aggravating for the community but extremely dangerous.

In reality, the RCMP can’t solve this issue on its own.

As such, we are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying anyone who is taking part in this type of reckless behaviour so that the East Hants RCMP can follow up.

Anyone with information to provide is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Failure to attend court results in arrest warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Kaleah Sack, 21, of Indian Brook.

Kaleah Sack was charged with impaired driving related offences in July but has failed to attend court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Kaleah Sack.

Anyone who sees Kaleah Sack is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

