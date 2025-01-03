HALIFAX: On Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at approximately 10:35 p.m., police responded to a report of an injured person in the 2400 block of Gottingen Street.

At the scene, officers located a vehicle containing a deceased woman and an unresponsive man. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted autopsies on both victims and confirmed their manner of death to be a homicide.

The victims have been identified as Cora-Lee Smith, 40, and her father Bradford Downey, 73.

On Wednesday, January 1 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers received information that a man connected to the victims was believed to be in the area of the Halifax Commons.

Officers proceeded to that location and discovered this individual deceased by gunshot wound.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The man located deceased at the Halifax Commons has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Costain.

His death is still under investigation by police in coordination with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Costain was known to be in a relationship with Smith. The homicides are believed to be incidents of intimate partner violence.

At this time, police are not looking for any other suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone who may have additional information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Halifax Regional Police extends sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased, as well as witnesses of these events.