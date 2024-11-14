Humphreys captains Irish U19 hockey team during games in B.C.

FALL RIVER: A Fall River hockey player led his national team into battle against some top teams in western Canada recently.

Logan Humphreys of Fall River donned the Irish National team jersey as they took a swing through the Vancouver region in B.C. The squad represents Ireland.

Humphreys attends Lockview High in Fall River.

Logan Humphreys. (Submitted photo)

The Irish U19 squad played six games over a six-day span while in B.C., including two games in one day.

The teams they faced were the North Shore Winter Club on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1; the WV Thunder on Oct. 30; Hollyburn CC on Nov. 2; and then a double header back-to-back against Sunshine Coast on Nov. 3.

The North Shore Winter Club is in NHL phenom Connor Bedard’s hometown.

Humphreys was the team’s captain for the six-game series.