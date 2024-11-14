HALIFAX: Nova Scotians should prepare for winter driving conditions with winter tires, cold temperature antifreeze, and an emergency kit in their vehicles.

Other winter driving tips include:

– wearing seatbelts (seatbelts are required by law year-round)

– slowing down and leaving additional space between vehicles; it takes more time and distance to brake in winter conditions

– maintaining a safe distance from snowplows to give operators room to do their job

– keeping the gas tank at least half full

– planning ahead and allowing extra time for possible delays.



Quick Facts:

– the Department of Public Works is responsible for keeping provincial roads, highways and bridges safe and as clear as possible

– the Department operates more than 400 snowplows and other snow-clearing vehicles, and crews are on the job day and night, 24/7