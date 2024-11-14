HALIFAX: Nova Scotians should prepare for winter driving conditions with winter tires, cold temperature antifreeze, and an emergency kit in their vehicles.
Other winter driving tips include:
– wearing seatbelts (seatbelts are required by law year-round)
– slowing down and leaving additional space between vehicles; it takes more time and distance to brake in winter conditions
– maintaining a safe distance from snowplows to give operators room to do their job
– keeping the gas tank at least half full
– planning ahead and allowing extra time for possible delays.
Quick Facts:
– the Department of Public Works is responsible for keeping provincial roads, highways and bridges safe and as clear as possible
– the Department operates more than 400 snowplows and other snow-clearing vehicles, and crews are on the job day and night, 24/7