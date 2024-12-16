Lantz man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

LANTZ: East Hants District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Mark Joseph Sampson, 52, of Lantz, is wanted for breaching the conditions of his release in relation to a previous assault conviction.

Sampson is described as 5-foot-10, 178 pounds. He has short greying hair and blue eyes.

He often drives a red 2008 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plate HGE 554.

Police have made several attempts to locate Sampson, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mark Sampson is asked not to approach him and to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or their local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2024-1774070, 2024-1706536