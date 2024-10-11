National Ballet School stopping in Halifax on audition tour

HALIFAX: Are you interested in joining Canada’s National Ballet School? Well this might be your opportunity.

Canada’s National Ballet School (NBS) is gearing up for its annual National Audition Tour, meeting the country’s most talented and passionate young dancers.

This year also marks the inaugural tour for the School’s newly appointed Artistic Director, Margaret Tracey. Tracey will join the team of NBS Artistic staff and travel from coast-to-coast, experiencing the country’s vibrant dance community and meeting hundreds of young dancers.

The 2024/2025 tour will visit six major city hubs and includes video auditions to open the door for aspiring dancers to audition from across Canada and the globe.

Among the stops is one in Halifax on Oct. 18-19.

Other tour stops across Canada include:

In-person auditions

EDMONTON: October 17-18

VANCOUVER: October 19-20

MONTREAL: November 14-15

OTTAWA: November 16-17

TORONTO: January 18-19

TORONTO: February 8-9

Video auditions

Open beginning September 2024

To learn more about NBS’ Professional Ballet Program, and to register for auditions happening in major cities across Canada, click here.

Tracey said the annual audition tour is an exciting tradition and important moment for Canada’s young dancers to share their incredible talent and love of ballet.

“I’m excited to immerse myself in the Canadian dance landscape and feel privileged to join my colleagues in meeting these inspiring young dancers as they take this important step towards their dreams,” said Tracey.

NBS’ Professional Ballet Program offers Olympic-calibre dance training, academic instruction, and on-site residence accommodations—all on the same campus located in Toronto—for students in grades 6 to 12, and post-secondary students.

The program helps students develop as well-rounded artists and prepare for limitless future pathways.

NBS Alumni succeed in a diverse range of career paths including as dancers, dance teachers, choreographers, artistic directors, leaders in the arts, social changemakers, doctors, academics, psychologists, filmmakers, lawyers, and so much more.

“Under NBS’ guidance, we have witnessed our son’s talent flourish, and his skills soar to new heights. The positive and inclusive environment NBS has cultivated has enabled our son to explore his artistic expression freely, allowing him to discover his own unique style and voice as a dancer.” – Parent to NBS Professional Ballet Program Student

Home to iconic ballet dancers like Siphe November, Isabella Gasparini, Jessica Xuan, Brendan Saye, Wilma Giglio, and Ryan Tomash, and graduates that are part of over 80 ballet and dance companies across the globe, NBS is at the forefront of dance training internationally.

AUDITION FOR NBS’ PROFESSIONAL BALLET PROGRAM

Professional Ballet-Academic Program auditions are open to students entering Grades 6 to 12 in September 2025. Prior dance training is not essential for children under 12 years of age.

Post-secondary Company Life Program auditions are open to students who have completed high school in a rigorous full-time dance program and wish to prepare for professional careers.

The audition process takes place in two stages:

Stage One: Audition in-person or online. Students who have successfully auditioned will be invited to join stage two of the audition process.

Stage Two: Students entering grades 6-8 will attend Summer School in July. Students entering grades 9-Company Life Program will join for a 1-week audition experience between January and April at NBS. Students who have successfully auditioned will be invited to join the full-time Professional Ballet Program for the 2025/26 school year.

From the hundreds of young dancers who audition each year, about 175 are chosen to participate in the second-stage assessment.

REGISTER FOR AN AUDITION

Canada’s National Ballet School’s annual auditions are offered in-person and through video submission, welcoming students from across Canada and worldwide.

During their audition, all dancers will experience a class with a live musician and NBS’ renowned teachers.