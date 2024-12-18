Oldfield School students enjoy turkey dinner, skate/visit to Dome

ENFIELD: Students at Oldfield Consolidated School got to fill their tummy’s with a good feed of turkey after enjoying some fun time on the ice in Lantz.

It’s been a tradition for years that students would go to the East Hants Sportsplex and do a skate then head to Enfield Fire Hall where they would get served turkey dinner.

This year there was also a chance to enjoy the Fieldhouse Dome at the Municipality of East Hants owned and operated Sportsplex.

The students then went to Enfield Fire, where volunteer firefighters were cooking up and serving the turkey dinner.

The line moved pretty smoothly as the students wanted to fill their bellies with the food before them.

Even Principal Arron Cannon got into as he served up the gravy for some of the chaperones of the students.

Gravy is poured. (Submitted photo)

The Turkey dinner wouldn’t be possible without the local support of businesses.

Making it possible were:

Cup of Soul Café; Enfield Fire; Payzant’s Home Hardware Enfield; Ledwidge Lumber; Enfield Pharmachoice; Sobeys Elmsdale; Withrow’s Farm and Meat Market; The Vegetorium; Oldfield’s PTO; Elmsdale Superstore; and GLD Construction.

At the turkey dinner, Santa even paid the kids a visit talking with as many as he could while there.

Skating at the Sportsplex. (Submitted photo)

Firefighters serve up food. (Submitted photo)

The firefighters are ready to dish up. (Submitted photo)