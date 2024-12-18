Travel tips for this holiday season from Halifax Stanfield Airport

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: The holiday season is a busy time of the year, and Halifax Stanfield is ready

to welcome the increased number of travellers who will be passing through our doors.

To help travellers navigate the airport with confidence and ease, we’ve compiled our top holiday travel tips:

1) Be Organized: Ensure you have all your required travel documents (and that they haven’t expired) well before your trip.

Airlines have varying size limits for their carry-on bags, so make sure your bag(s) meets their guidelines before your trip.

2) Be Prepared: Visit the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority’s (CATSA) “What Can I Bring” and “Travel Tips” sections of their website to facilitate the screening process and confirm what items are permitted to be packed in your carry-on.

Note: If you’re travelling with gifts, leave them unwrapped, as the contents may need to be inspected.

3) Check-In Ahead of Time: You can save time by checking in online up to 24 hours before your flight using your airline’s website or app and downloading and/or printing your boarding pass before leaving home.

Doing this will allow you to head directly to security when you arrive at the airport if you’re only bringing carry-on luggage and don’t require assistance.

In-person check-in is available at the airport by visiting the designated counter for your airline.

4) Arrive Early: Remember to give yourself lots of time to get to the airport safely.

Before leaving home, check the status of your flight and local road conditions.

We recommend contacting your airline directly for the latest information about your flight and check-in requirements.

We also suggest arriving at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight, particularly if you check your bags.

Bonus Tip: Arriving early will allow you to enjoy our Sounds of the Season performances or get to your gate with enough time to find the perfect last-minute gift for your loved ones at our unique retail shops.

5) Streamline Security Screening: You can book your spot in domestic/international security screening up to 48 hours in advance using our free online reservation service, YHZ Express. A

Alternatively, travellers who have undergone extensive background checks (Nexus card holders, Global Entry, Military, Police, Air Crew, etc.) can streamline their security screening through CATSA’s Verified Traveller program. This program is available during peak hours—6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Outside of those hours, the checkpoint offers front-of-the-line service. Verified travellers are also permitted to leave

items in their carry-on and on their person.

Note: Be sure to have your ID and travel information readily available before you arrive at the security checkpoint, and keep your electronics and liquids in an easily accessible location.

6) Park Like a Pro: We are pleased to offer various parking options at the airport. You can park at the terminal in the covered parkade or exterior lot, or you can park a short distance away at the Park’N Fly lot, which offers regular, complimentary shuttle service to the terminal.

We also offer a variety of buses and shuttles that travel to and from the airport to help get you where you need to go. Learn more here.

Bonus Tip: Take a picture of your parking space and nearby identifiers to help you find it again when you return.

7) Be Kind: Most importantly, be patient and kind.

Essential airport workers will be on-site throughout the holidays.

Please remain respectful to all those you encounter who are trying to help you get on your way.

If you need assistance, our volunteers, stationed throughout the terminal building, can also assist you with any questions you may have.

For a full list of holiday travel tips, visit Halifax Stanfield’s Holiday Travel Tips webpage.

Happy travels!