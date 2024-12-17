PHOTOS: Bedford & District Minor Hockey celebrates 50th anniversary

Tucker Makinen (left) and Donald MacLean, both Bedford Blues alumni, prepare to drop the puck to a CB and Blues U13 AAA players. (Healey photo)

BEDFORD: It was a festive atmosphere of blue and yellow at Rock the Rink inside the Green Foot Energy Centre in Bedford on Saturday.

A full day of celebrations and hockey games for Bedford & District Minor Hockey from Under 9 upwards was on the ice at Arena D and Arena C inside the rink, located on Gary Martin Drive.

The full day of events included activities such as facepainting; ticket sales for a trip to a Montreal-Ottawa game ; swag sales and pickup of orders; plus the Martello Wealth Bandits N.S. U-15 AAA team had players on hand selling Bedford Blues decals and such.

The Bedford Lions Club were accepting food donations for the Community Pantry as well.

Blues celebrate a win. (Healey photo)

A ceremonial puck drop before the featured game of the Cape Breton County Islanders and Bedford Blues in N.S. U-13 AAA Hockey League action was the high light of the day.

The Islanders won the game 5-2.

The puck drop honoured the past, present, and future of Bedford & District Minor Hockey as it celebrated its 50th anniversary on the ice.

Former NHLer and well-known BDMHA legend Donald MacLean, and Tucker Makinen, a forward who plays with the Steele Subaru U18 and a Halifax Mooseheads prospect,, dropped the ceremonial puck.

Other BDMHA alumni/legends were recognized on the ice as well before the puck drop.

An East Hants Penguin skates in to take a shot. (Healey photo)
This player puts his arms up after scoring a goal. (Healey photo)

The Bandits were selling decals. (Healey photo)
The officials for the U13AAA game between the Islanders and Bedford. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)

A Bedford Blue wins the face off in the U13 AAA game. (Healey photo)
Andre Lefebvre (Healey photo)
A Blues defender tries to knock the puck off an East Hants Penguins players stick. (Healey photo)
Two U13AAA Bedford Blues plant themselves in front of the Cape Breton goalie during game play. (Healey photo)

