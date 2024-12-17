PHOTOS: Bedford & District Minor Hockey celebrates 50th anniversary

BEDFORD: It was a festive atmosphere of blue and yellow at Rock the Rink inside the Green Foot Energy Centre in Bedford on Saturday.

A full day of celebrations and hockey games for Bedford & District Minor Hockey from Under 9 upwards was on the ice at Arena D and Arena C inside the rink, located on Gary Martin Drive.

The full day of events included activities such as facepainting; ticket sales for a trip to a Montreal-Ottawa game ; swag sales and pickup of orders; plus the Martello Wealth Bandits N.S. U-15 AAA team had players on hand selling Bedford Blues decals and such.

The Bedford Lions Club were accepting food donations for the Community Pantry as well.

Blues celebrate a win. (Healey photo)

A ceremonial puck drop before the featured game of the Cape Breton County Islanders and Bedford Blues in N.S. U-13 AAA Hockey League action was the high light of the day.

The Islanders won the game 5-2.

The puck drop honoured the past, present, and future of Bedford & District Minor Hockey as it celebrated its 50th anniversary on the ice.

Former NHLer and well-known BDMHA legend Donald MacLean, and Tucker Makinen, a forward who plays with the Steele Subaru U18 and a Halifax Mooseheads prospect,, dropped the ceremonial puck.

Other BDMHA alumni/legends were recognized on the ice as well before the puck drop.

An East Hants Penguin skates in to take a shot. (Healey photo)

This player puts his arms up after scoring a goal. (Healey photo)

The Bandits were selling decals. (Healey photo)

The officials for the U13AAA game between the Islanders and Bedford. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A Bedford Blue wins the face off in the U13 AAA game. (Healey photo)

Andre Lefebvre (Healey photo)

A Blues defender tries to knock the puck off an East Hants Penguins players stick. (Healey photo)