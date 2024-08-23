PHOTOS/VIDEO: Air Show Atlantic hits the skies this weekend

GREENWOOD: It’s Air Show Atlantic weekend at 14-Wing Greenwood.
The Laker News was invited down to check out the sights and sounds of the airshow at the military base in Greenwood on media day Thursday Aug. 23.
We spoke with Colin Stephenson, the Executive director with Air Show Atlantic, and Wing Commander Adam Collins with the RAF Red Arrows.
There will be many static displays and some demonstrations form the Red Arrows and Snowbirds in the skies over Greenwood, which is a thrill for young and old alike.
For the full weekend details check out their website at AirShowAtlantic.ca .
The weekend will be the first stop by the Red Arrows in Canada on their tour as part of the RCAF 100 years anniversary celebration.
Here’s a taste of what is ahead this weekend.
Tickets are sold out for Saturday, but get your tickets for Sunday’s show (when they go on sale after 4 p.m. Saturday).
Video sponsored by Aerotec Engines Limited
Video shot/edited by Dagley Media
VIDEO:
The RAF Red Arrows from the UK:
