PHOTOS/VIDEO: Air Show Atlantic hits the skies this weekend

GREENWOOD: It’s Air Show Atlantic weekend at 14-Wing Greenwood.

The Laker News was invited down to check out the sights and sounds of the airshow at the military base in Greenwood on media day Thursday Aug. 23.

We spoke with Colin Stephenson, the Executive director with Air Show Atlantic, and Wing Commander Adam Collins with the RAF Red Arrows.

There will be many static displays and some demonstrations form the Red Arrows and Snowbirds in the skies over Greenwood, which is a thrill for young and old alike.

For the full weekend details check out their website at AirShowAtlantic.ca .

The weekend will be the first stop by the Red Arrows in Canada on their tour as part of the RCAF 100 years anniversary celebration.

Here’s a taste of what is ahead this weekend.

Tickets are sold out for Saturday, but get your tickets for Sunday’s show (when they go on sale after 4 p.m. Saturday).

Video sponsored by Aerotec Engines Limited

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media

VIDEO:

(Dagley media photo)

The Air Show Atlantic grounds. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat does the ending of the videos tory standing by one of the aircraft that will be on static display. (Dagley Media photo)

The RAF Red Arrows from the UK:

The RAF Red Arrows parked at1 4 Wing Greenwood. (Dagley Media photo)

The Red Arrows. (Dagley Media photo)

Like they are in the sky, the RAF Red Arrows all in unison. (Dagley Media Photo)

The CF Snowbird, one of them that arrived Thursday, parks. (Dagley Media photo)

Colin Stephenson, Executive director with Air Show Atlantic, is interviewed by Pat. (Dagley Media Photo)

RAF Red Arrows Wing Commander Adam Collins is interviewed on being part of AIR SHOW ATLANTIC. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat stands next to the Air Show Atlantic trailer for the intro to the video story. (Dagley media photo)