ELMSDALE: Residents from across the Enfield, Elmsdale and other East Hants communities got to enjoy the Elmsdale tree lighting festivities on Friday night.

It came complete with food trucks and fireworks from Leno.

The food trucks on hand were The Beefy Weiner, Pete’za Perfect and Ol’ School Donuts.

Elmsdale fire was there with a fire truck that little ones got to get in and have their photo taken inside it.

The event was setup in the Riverview United Church parking lot. The fun was organized by the Elmsdale Beautification Society, a non-profit volunteer group.

Margaret Hines, co-organizer of the event. (Dagley Media photo)

Hot chocolate was provided by Tim’s Elmsdale and handed out by Keller Williams Realty agents.

The Elmsdale Square was filled with people out to get in the joyous spirit with the tree countdown and fireworks display.

Here is our video story sponsored by Leno’s Stop Shop.

Video shot by Matt Dagley:

VIDEO

Hot chocolate form Elmsdale Tim’s. (Dagley Media photo)

The Elmsdale Christmas tree is all lit up. (Dagley media photo)

Elmsdale Fire had a fire truck on site for the crowd to check out and even sit in. (Dagley Media photo)