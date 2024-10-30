NINE MILE RIVER: Hundreds of people came out to take in the second annual Jack O’ Lantern Walk on Oct. 26.

The event, put on by the volunteers with he 9 Mile River Trails Association, as a fundraiser for the upkeep and improvements to the trail system, located just as one enters Nine Mile River from Enfield.

There were many screams with delight during the event, which had stations setup along the 1.3-kilometre stretch.

A lot of work from the volunteers went into setting it up, with witches made of garbage bags, ghosts in clear bags, and even two Minions made out of what appeared to be hay bales.

Oh and near the end of the trail, there were Spiders as one station that had many young ones and their families snapping photos with, even if they are actually scared of spiders.

From the looks of the faces of those entering the trail to check it out, it would appear they were eagerly anticipating the walk, and then as we walked the trail and saw many people their faces, especially the kids, were lit up lime Christmas trees at the fun they were having and the scares they were getting.

The event was supported by many community businesses, without whom the event could not have happened.

Officials hinted to The Laker News of announcements of trail news coming in the weeks or months ahead, and that they will probably start planning in the Spring/early summer for the third annual Jack O’ Lantern walk.

Check out the walk as we did it, and the scares that our Pat Healey had:

Video sponsored by Lightworks Bookkeeping Services

Video by Matt Dagley

VIDEO:

A Thanks from NMR Trails. (Submitted photo)

This year the trail association was pro-active and put out a traffic advisory to the community.

In 2023 the turnout was so much that it had cars lined on both sides of Enfield Road for miles.

Even with the advisory, there was still traffic lined along the route, but much less coming through as many knew to avoid the area for a four hour or so span on Saturday night.

Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and thanked everyone for coming out to support their event.

Pat tries to interview one of the ghosts about the event. He got no answer. (Dagley Media photo)

SPIDER. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat gets scared by one of the makeshift props as it talks to him just from him walking by it. (Dagley Media photo)

Minions! (Dagley Media photo)