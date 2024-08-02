Province issues request for proposals for tourism marketing services

HALIFAX: The province is looking for professional tourism marketing services to support activities promoting Nova Scotia as a vacation destination.



A request for proposals for a tourism marketing agency of record was issued August 1.

The successful agency will work closely with Tourism Nova Scotia to provide highly specialized services in tourism marketing campaign creation, media buying and planning, website development, research and marketing strategy.



“Tourism marketing campaigns raise awareness of the exciting things to see and do in Nova Scotia and encourage people to spend time and money in communities throughout the province,” said Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“Tourism is rebounding and with the support of our marketing agency, we’ll position Nova Scotia as the ultimate vacation destination.”



The new contract will have an initial five-year term with the option for two one-year extensions.



The request for proposals is open until September 25 and is available at: https://procurement-portal.novascotia.ca/tenders/Doc2103557238



Quick Facts:

– the contract is valued up to $13.3 million annually

– the new contract begins on April 1, 2025

– the current tourism marketing agency of record contract is held by m5 Marketing Communications and expires March 31, 2025