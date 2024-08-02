ENFIELD: Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are sending a joint fire crew to help with out-of-control wildfires in Jasper, Alberta.



“Our friends in Alberta are fighting fast-moving, out-of-control wildfires, and they need our help,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“I thank all Nova Scotians for following the daily burn restrictions, which is helping keep our wildfire season manageable here at home and allows us to send another crew out west.

“We’re heading into a hot long weekend, so I urge Nova Scotians to remain vigilant about fire safety.”

Twenty-nine firefighters from Nova Scotia, five from Prince Edward Island and a representative from the Department will leave from Halifax Stanfield International Airport on August 4.The Department sent an incident management team to Alberta on July 24, along with hoses and other equipment, to help manage and co-ordinate the firefighting resources assigned to large wildfires there.

A crew that helped in British Columbia last month has returned home.



Current fire conditions in Nova Scotia allow the Province’s wildfire resources to be shared.

The Department will continue to monitor conditions and make sure sufficient resources are maintained in the province.

Crews could return early if they are needed at home.

Quick Facts:

– this will be the third team from the Department helping with the wildfire effort in western Canada this summer.

– earlier this summer, the Department also sent a planning section chief to Newfoundland and Labrador to help manage the Churchill Falls fires

– Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which ensures all provinces and territories will receive help if wildfires become too large to handle

– the affected province or territory covers the costs of the jurisdictions that are sending help

– requests for assistance from other jurisdictions are co-ordinated through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre