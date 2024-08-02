From a press release:

TORONTO, ONT.: Porter Airlines is offering two new winter seasonal routes connecting Eastern Canada to the vibrant city of Las Vegas, catering to increased demand for travel to the world’s premier entertainment destination.

Starting Nov. 1, Porter will operate nonstop service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) four times weekly.

Las Vegas-Montréal-Trudeau (YUL) service begins on Nov. 2, with flights operating three times weekly.

Porter will be the only carrier operating the Ottawa-Las Vegas route.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Flight schedule as follow:

Route Departure Arrival Start Date Days of operation Ottawa – Las Vegas 6:00 p.m. 8:20 p.m. November 1, 2024 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Las Vegas – Ottawa 9:35 a.m. 5:00 p.m. November 3, 2024 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Montréal-Trudeau – Las Vegas 5:35 p.m. 8:25 p.m. November 2, 2024 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Las Vegas – Montréal-Trudeau 8.50 a.m. 4:35 p.m. November 2, 2024 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

All times are local.

This new service complements Porter’s existing twice-daily Las Vegas flights between Toronto-Pearson Airport.

Travelling with Porter means enjoying an elevated economy experience that no other North American airline offers.

Passengers will appreciate the genuine Porter hospitality, premium snacks and complimentary beer and wine served in glassware.

For those looking for an all-inclusive experience, PorterReserve fares offer fresh, healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails, dedicated airport check-in, early boarding, enhanced legroom, two checked bags, and the ability to change flights without a fee.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Connections are available through Porter and its partner network. T

his includes Alaska Airlines flights for travel across the Western U.S. via LAS, while Porter’s extensive Eastern Canada network provides multiple options through YOW and YUL. Transatlantic itineraries are also available with Air Transat via YUL.

For full flight schedules, visit flyporter.com.

Quotes

“We are continuing to provide passengers in Ottawa and Montréal with convenient and comfortable travel options.

“These new routes to Las Vegas reflect our commitment to meeting passenger demand and offering superior service across our expanding network.”

Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines

ADVERTISEMENT:

“We’re betting that Ottawa-Gatineau travellers will be all-in on Las Vegas! It’s a jackpot for YOW that Porter is once again expanding its network from Ottawa – now stretching to the Western U.S.

“More locations and options for flying refined is more good news for our community.”

Joel Tkach, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing, Ottawa International Airport Authority

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted by the addition of Las Vegas to the destinations offered by Porter from YUL.

“This is a new gateway to Nevada: concerts, shows and great restaurants are all excellent reasons to head for the entertainment capital of the world.

“We are pleased to support Porter in expanding its Montreal service offering to meet the needs of a wide range of travellers.”

Karl Brochu, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development at Aéroports de Montréal

ADVERTISEMENT:

“We are grateful for the continued partnership with Porter Airlines and the ongoing push to provide more convenient routes directly to Vegas from Canada, our top source of international visitation.

In 2023 we welcomed 1.4 million Canadians to the destination and with the addition of these new flight options from both Montreal and Ottawa.

“We hope to provide even more travellers the opportunity to experience Vegas firsthand.”

Steve Hill, CEO and President, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority