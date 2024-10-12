EAST UNIACKE: RCMP are investigating the theft of a side-by-side in East Uniacke on Oct. 5.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said police were advised of the theft taking place at a residence on Long Lake Road.

“The victim stated that the machine was stolen sometime between October 3 and the morning of October 5,” he said.

There are no suspects at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The side-by-side can be described as a blue 2019 Yamaha YXZ 1000.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.