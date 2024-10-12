Salmon River man charged with historical sexual offences

BIBLE HILL: A 64-year-old man from Salmon River has been charged with historcial sexual offence following an investigation by Colchester County RCMP.

In a release Cpl. Carlie McCann said that in May 2023, police received a report of historical sexual offences that took place from the early 1990s to the early 2000s.

“Officers initiated an investigation; Victim Service and the Nova Scotia Department of Community Supports were also involved,” said Cpl. McCann.

As a result of the investigation, on October 10, 2024, Kevin MacLeod, 64, of Salmon River, was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Assault and three counts of Sexual Interference.

MacLeod was released on conditions by police.

He will make his first court appearances at Bible Hill Provincial Court on November 27.

The RCMP will not provide further details about the offences in order to protect the privacy of the victims.

MacLeod is known to have been in a position of leadership with youth and vulnerable people through his employment and volunteer work.

“At this time, investigators do not believe that there are other victims associated to this investigation, and the victims are not associated to the organizations that he was employed by or volunteered with,” said Cpl. McCann.

“However, if you are a victim you are encouraged to contact your local police or other resources or supports in the community.”

If you are experiencing, or have experienced, gender-based violence, including sexual assault, you are not alone.

The elimination of gender-based violence continues to be a priority for the Nova Scotia RCMP, and the RCMP employs a trauma-informed approach.

Survivors of gender-based violence can contact us and discuss an incident before deciding to further participate in the investigation and court process.

Survivor supports are available, including through the RCMP Victim Services program.

File #: 2023-656331