Rising Tide group, Town of Stewiacke projects receive Age-Friendly grants

NOEL: A seniors group in Noel and a community garden project in Stewiacke are two of the 44 projects across Nova Scotia to receive funding support from the province with Age-Friendly Grants.

The Rising Tide New Horizions Group in Noel received $10,000 and the Town of Stewiacke received $5,000 through the grant for their respective projects.

This year, the government is investing more than $530,000 to support community projects ranging from seniors cooking with teens to chair yoga classes to monthly social events.

The Age-Friendly Communities Grant program provides up to $25,000 eachfor community-wide efforts to create age-friendly environments and promote healthy aging.

The Noel New Horizons Community Wellness Initiatives is the project that the Rising Tide group is undertaking.

The programs provide the Noel area community the opportunity to gather together to stay healthy, socialize with friends, learn something new, support each other and most of all laugh together and have some fun.

This program aims to foster community well-being by providing a variety of programs. These include physical wellness initiatives, sharing information on community resources, and offering social and mental health programs.

The project seeks to maintain senior health, promote knowledge sharing among seniors, enhance volunteer opportunities for all age groups, and boost socialization among community members.

In the Town of Stewiacke, the Stewiacke Community Garden creates Community project will introduce a community garden with 20 available plots for residents, priced at $20 each for the year. Seniors in need will have the

opportunity for a free plot.

Additionally, 10 plots will serve as a ‘Take what you need’ community resource, with any surplus produce donated to the food bank.

Alongside the garden, they will be offering free workshops for seniors, covering topics like planting, canning, and budget-friendly cooking.

This initiative not only supports local food security but also addresses the networking needs of partners like the food bank, library, senior complex, Garden Club, and the town.

By fostering collaboration, they aim to raise awareness of community needs and enhance food education for everyone

The Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation is receiving $10,000 through the Age-Friendly Communities Grant program for its Harvest with a Cause project.

It will bring local seniors and youth together to help address food insecurity by growing, harvesting and donating produce to local food banks.



“This community garden is a wonderful example of the many ways groups across the province are creating opportunities for seniors to stay active, connect with others and socialize,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

“Seniors have so much to share. By supporting community-led efforts, the grants are helping older Nova Scotians age well and remain vibrant members of their communities.”

Designed as a multi-use community space, the garden includes wheelchair accessible pathways and a sensory garden bed – designed to stimulate one or more of the five senses – as well as a Mi'kmaw medicinal bed that allows for growing and learning about traditional plants and their uses."This funding makes a huge difference to our community garden space and allows us to be even more welcoming and inviting.

“We plan to create new accessible signage and host weekly gardening events that will involve local seniors and youth in the growing, maintenance and harvesting of our produce. All the produce will be donated within the community.”

— Julia LeBlanc, environmental education team lead, Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation



The full list of groups receiving grants this year and more information on the program are available at: https://novascotia.ca/age-friendly-grant/