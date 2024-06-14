From the Cruiser – June 13, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past 10 days, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 160 calls for service.

Here are some of the highlighted incidents as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

The ones highlighted below are Facebook-related scams, of which the police receive several a week about.

MAN SENDS PICS TO WOMAN

On June 4, East Hants RCMP received a call from a male in Enfield reporting that he had accepted a friend request from a female on Facebook.

After some discussion, the female convinced the male to send nude photos of himself to her.

After receiving the photos, the female threatened to send the photos to all of the male’s Facebook contacts, employer, etc., unless he sent her money.

The investigation continues.

This type of scam has become increasingly prevalent over the past few years.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public that sending intimate photos of oneself over the Internet should never be considered. The photos are often used as leverage to convince the sender to pay money in order to have the photos deleted.

If you feel like you have been the victim of this type of scam, don’t hesitate to contact the East Hants RCMP or file a complaint with the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre.

MAN SCAMMED AFTER MEETING WOMAN ON DATINMG SITE

On June 4 East Hants RCMP were advised by an East Hants resident that he had met a woman on a dating site.

Over the course of several weeks, the woman was able to convince the man to send her nearly $10000.00 before the man figured that he was likely scammed.

The investigation continues.

If you feel like you have been the victim of this type of scam, don’t hesitate to contact the East Hants RCMP or file a complaint with the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre.

WOMAN SENDS STRANGER PERSONAL INFO

On June 5, East Hants RCMP were notified that a woman from Enfield was convinced over Facebook to provide detailed personal information to a stranger.

She provided her driver’s licence and health card information before realizing that it was likely a scam.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public that they have to remain vigilant in respects to online safety. Never provide personal information to anyone over Facebook or other social media platforms.

If you feel like you have been the victim of this type of scam, don’t hesitate to contact the East Hants RCMP or file a complaint with the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre.

PAYMENT SENT FOR WORK NOT DONE

East Hants RCMP were advised June 5 that a woman from East Hants posted an ad on Facebook asking for help to do some work to her house.

A man responded to the ad and after some conversation, the woman sent nearly $3,000 to the man.

Since then, the man has not made further contact with the woman. The investigation continues.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public that payment over the Internet to someone they don’t know is always risky and the recovery of funds is not guaranteed. This type of scam is very common.

If you feel like you have been the victim of this type of scam, don’t hesitate to contact the East Hants RCMP or file a complaint with the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Elmsdale man wanted on outstanding warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Marcus Conrad, 21, of Elmsdale, NS.

Marcus Conrad as charged for mischief, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after an incident in Lantz on June 30, 2022.

Anyone who sees Marcus Conrad is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

