Province announces opening of new centre for addictions care

HALIFAX: People with addictions, substance use and gambling disorders looking for support in Halifax can turn to a new outpatient recovery support centre opening June 13.



“We want to make it as easy as possible for people living with substance use and gambling disorders to get the help they need, when and where they need it,” said Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health.

“This new recovery support centre is located in downtown Halifax, helping make it easier for people to get the care they need in their community.”

Located on Fenwick Street, the centre will be staffed by a multidisciplinary team including a physician, registered nurses, social workers and administrative staff.

Services include:

– in-person assessments

– group programming

– harm reduction support

– outpatient withdrawal management

– recovery support.



Staff will also help people develop recovery plans, learn to cope with cravings, create relapse prevention plans and improve their health and wellness.

The centre can also connect clients to other supports or services, including inpatient withdrawal management and community supports.

“Nova Scotians living with addiction deserve high-quality care delivered in a safe and supportive environment.

“As an addiction medicine physician, I am very pleased to provide this care at the Halifax recovery support centre.”

— Dr. Sam Hickcox, physician consultant, Office of Addictions and Mental Health

“People in Halifax living with an addictive disorder and their loved ones stand to benefit greatly from the opening of a recovery support centre in the downtown core.

“Holistic care in this hub is tailored to a person’s unique needs and delivered by a multidisciplinary team with expertise in managing addiction. Their goal is to provide evidence-based care to reduce harms related to these disorders, to do so in an accessible and respectful way and to provide care equitably based on goals that people establish for themselves.”

— Dr. Dave Martell, physician lead, addictions medicine, Mental Health and Addictions, Nova Scotia Health

– the new recovery support centre is located at 5633 Fenwick St., Halifax- people can drop into the centre for services or make an appointment by calling 902-429-4229 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday; hours are expected to expand as the clinical team grows– appointments can also be made by calling the provincial mental health and addictions intake service toll-free at 1-855-922-1122– a referral from a healthcare provider is not required– addictions support is available across the province, including recovery support centres in Dartmouth, Lunenburg, Middleton, New Glasgow, Evanston (Richmond County), North Sydney and Sydney