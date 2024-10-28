LOWER SACKVILLE: A former Halifax Regional Councillor for Lower Sackville and longtime community volunteer is running in Sackville-Cobequid for the Nova Scotia PC Party in the next provincial general election.

Paul Russell was elected this past weekend by Progressive Conservative members in Sackville-Cobequid as the party’s candidate in the constituency.

“The people of Sackville-Cobequid are facing major issues around affordability, housing and healthcare,” said Russell.

“I’m running to be the MLA for Sackville-Cobequid as part of Premier Tim Houston’s team to lower taxes, invest in housing and take action for health.

He said that the province can’t go back to the NDP that raised taxes, ignored housing and cut education.

“And we sure don’t want to go back to when the Liberals had Zach Churchill as either Education or Health Minister,” said Russell. “We need to keep building up Nova Scotia under Team Tim Houston and ensure Sackville-Cobequid keeps our voice at the table where decisions are made.”

A senior professional in the information technology sector for more than two decades, Russell was elected by Lower Sackville voters to Halifax Regional Council in 2019 and re-elected in 2020.

Calling Sackville home for the last 30 years, Russell has given back to the community through such organizations as Sackville Community Development Association, Relay for Life, Sackville Business Association, Sackville Rivers Association and Lake District Recreation Association.

In 2017, Russell was honoured as Sackville’s Volunteer of the Year.

Premier Tim Houston said Russell is a thoughtful, conscientious and focused person who cares about his community.

“I know he will carry on the great tradition of PC representation in my government delivered by outgoing MLA Steve Craig,” said Houston.

“While the NDP want to raise taxes and the Liberals are distracted by their internal problems and loyalty to Justin Trudeau, the people of Sackville-Cobequid can count on Paul Russell to be their strong, effective voice in government.”

Premier Tim Houston’s PC Team has delivered record investments in health care, housing and infrastructure.

The Houston PCs are also providing tax relief, while at the same time fighting against the Liberal carbon tax.