HALIFAX: A day after Premier Tim Houston broke his first promise to Nova Scotians by calling a snap election, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill is promising to create a government that works for Nova Scotians, not just for those in power.

The provincial election is expected to cost $13 million–money that would be better spent in healthcare, housing, or putting more money in people’s pockets. By disregarding the very first promise made to Nova Scotians, Tim Houston has shown a willingness to prioritize political advantage over people.

“Tim Houston has no problems breaking his word to Nova Scotians, and I take issue with that,” said Churchill.

“From violating his own party’s leadership campaign rules four separate times, to misappropriating party data for his own personal gain, to spending taxpayer dollars on partisan ads–the list goes on. It’s clear Tim Houston lacks the ethics and integrity that a Premier should have.”

Under Churchill, a Nova Scotia Liberal government would implement a plan to create a more transparent and open government that works for people, not the Premier.

It would include four key measures:

1. Establishing an Ethics Commissioner with order-making powers to ensure the days of pork-barreling politics are a thing of the past.

2. Giving order-making powers to the Privacy Commissioner to follow through on Tim Houston’s broken promise and ensure the provincial government is transparent to Nova Scotians.

3. Giving the Auditor General More Resources to provide necessary checks and balances on government spending.

4. Implementing a fine of $250,000 for any governing party who defies the fixed election date law.

“If I’m given the honour of being Premier of this province, I promise to be a Premier of integrity,”

said Churchill.

“Tim Houston’s leadership has taken us back to the days of patronage and cronyism.

“Nova Scotians deserve a Premier that will bring back transparency and honesty to this province, and I’m committed to doing just that.”