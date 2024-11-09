Waverley Legion Remembrance Day service to be livestreamed

WAVERLEY: This Monday, Nov. 11 is Remembrance Day and there will be services held throughout the area.

At the Waverley Legion on Rocky Lake Drive, the service will be livestreamed through a partnership between The Laker News and Dagley media out of Lower Sackville.

The livestream of the service will begin at approximately 10:45 a.m. (when the service usually starts in Waverley). If you can’t make the service please tune in.

Tune in here: http://remembranceday2024.thelakernews.com

The livestream of the service is made possible through the support of: MP Darrell Samson; Payzant Home Hardware; Topcoat Automotive; and Henderson Electrical.