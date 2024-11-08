Mercer earns U Sports First Team All Canadian selection

BEAVER BANK: Saint Mary’s Huskies men’s soccer forward Colby Mercer has been named a First Team All-Canadian.

A fourth year wing forward from Beaver Bank, Mercer has been named a 2024 U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian.

This makes him the first Husky to receive first team national honours since Derek Gaudet in 2012.

Mercer was named the 2024 AUS Most Valuable Player, after an outstanding season where he finished second in the conference in goals (8) and game-winning goals (2) and third in points (10).

Mercer was named AUS Athlete of the Week twice during the season, as well as Saint Mary’s Male Athlete of the Week twice, and Player of the Match twice.

He played nearly every minute this season for the Huskies, and his dangerous attacking ability and solid all-around play helped the Huskies to their first 7+ win finish since 2012.

Mercer was also named a 2024 AUS First Team All-Star, after being selected as a Second Team All-Star in 2023.