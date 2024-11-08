NOVA SCOTIA: Approximately 1700 households in Sydney, Cumberland County, Lunenburg, Sackville/Bedford, and West Hants will be randomly selected to participate in the Canadian Health Measures Survey (CHMS), a national survey conducted by Statistics Canada.

Stats Can said they know that having accurate information about the health of Canadians is a vital part of improving health care in Canada.

That’s why, 15 years ago, Statistics Canada partnered with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada on the Canadian Health Measures Survey (CHMS).

The data from this survey are used by researchers to further understand the relationship between disease risk factors and risk conditions.

These include things such as obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and more.

It also sheds light on illnesses and enables health professionals to be better prepared for public health challenges.

CHMS is now conducting its 7 th Cycle . 19 sites in Canada have been selected to participate in the survey.

As a part of this survey, temporary examination centres will be set up in each location for respondents to participate in an oral health examination, after they have completed an interview at their home.

Sydney: January 14 to 28, 2025, at the Simon Hotel (380 Esplanade, Sydney)

Cumberland County: January 13 to 23, 2025, at the Super 8 by Wyndham Amherst (40 Ancestral Drive, Amherst)

Lunenburg: January 28 to February 14, 2025, at the Oak Island Resort and Conference Centre (36 Treasure Drive, Western Shore)

Sackville/Bedford: February 18 to March 4, 2025, at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Halifax-Bedford (980 Parkland Drive, Halifax)

West Hants: February 21 to March 7, 2025, at the Old Orchard Inn (153 Greenwich Road South, Wolfville Ridge)

Participants are encouraged to take part in all those selected, to help us complete an accurate portrait of the health of Canadians.

Our priority: Confidentiality and security

Statistics Canada takes the privacy of Canadians very seriously.

All personal information we collect is strictly protected. All information is anonymized; it’s never possible to connect data that is made public to you or to your household.