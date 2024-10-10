Winning ways continue for Christensen; captures Legends title

PETTY INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY: Winning isn’t getting old for a Windsor Junction race car driver.

Ayden Christensen capped off the 2024 Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends tour season picking up his sixth checkered flag in the 10-race season in a rain-postponed Cross Roads Cycles 50 at Petty International Raceway.

The Lockview High student only had to ensure he started the feature to lock up the championship.

Once that green flag in the 50-lap feature flew he had done that, and he went to work to make it another winning moment for the no. 24 AME Contracting-AMP Disposal Ltd.-N&B Excavating hot rod in a 12-car field, the lowest car count on the season for the Legends tour.

Usually the Legends division and tour sees about 22-26 cars take the green in a feature.

Christensen started the race in sixth place behind the no. 81 of Dawson Noble of Upper Nine Mile River.

Honourary Enfield resident Josh Langille put the no. 18 on the pole for the Cross Roads 50, followed by brother Nathan in the no. 19 in second.

The two won their respective heat races to place them at the front.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The top 3 in the season finale. (Healey photo)

Christensen said the win meant a lot and gives them momentum to go to the Asphalt Nationals in Dominion, Virginia in a couple weeks with their eyes on am INEX/U.S. Legend Cars national championship.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Christesen. “I think we won six of the 10 races on the legends tour.

“I hope to keep the momentum going to nationals.”

He said the finale was like any other race.

“We looked at it and came into it like it was any other race,” he said when asked if there was anything different knowing once the green flag flew he had locked the title up. “We just wanted to come out with the win.”

Christensen indicated that he will likely not do the full tour next year, but rather part time.

Caden Tufts gave a run to Christensen but didn’t have enough to make anything work so came home second in the no. 00 Brad Wadden Mortgage Broker Services sponsored machine, while PEI’s Tanton Wooldridge was third in the Livingston Steel Inc.-Mackinnon Bros. Service Centre-Tim Myers Excavation sponsored no. 0.

Nathan Langille was fifth; Noble came home in seventh; and Josh Langille eighth.

Steve Piccot Jr. in the no. 34 was ninth and won rookie of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Ayden Christensen gets a big hug from mom Elisa in victory lane. (Healey photo)