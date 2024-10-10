Family Friendly Pro Wrestling event coming to Grand Lake/Oakfield

GRAND LAKE: If you’re looking for entertainment on a Saturday afternoon, wrestling promoter Dave Boyce has the perfect thing for you.

Boyce’s Family Friendly Live Pro Wrestling is set to lay the smackdown at the Grand Lake-Oakfield Community Centre next month.

The wrestling card, which has a bell time of 2 p.m., will take place on Saturday November 2.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The poster for the Grand Lake – Oakfield live family friendly pro wrestling show. (Submitted photo)

Several of the wrestling stars from the show that wrestle on shows Boyce puts on at Parkside Pub will take to the ring in Grand Lake for the card.

It will be the first time one can recall a live pro wrestling show taking place in Grand Lake.

More details on what the card, subject to change, will look like is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the matinee event are: $25 Adults, $20 Kids 12 & Under.

This will be limited seating, so get your tickets now:

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/live-pro-wrestling-family-friendly-matinee-event-grand-lake-ns-tickets-1037004015927