Virtual reality training programs will benefit

from cutting-edge technology improvements

HALIFAX: On July 17, Lena Metlege Diab, Halifax West MP, announced a contribution of $448,950 to Bluedrop Training & Simulation Inc. (Bluedrop) for the integration of generative AI into its training programs to enhance the learning experience through improved course instruction, content creation and tests. T

he announcement was made on behalf of the Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA.

This repayable investment will help the company leverage AI to quickly adapt its simulations to individual needs based on real-time feedback, making the trainee and instructor experience more personalized and effective. These improvements will help Bluedrop enhance mission training while remaining competitive and efficient, reaching new markets and maintaining data security.

The announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting economic growth through high-tech innovation.

Quotes

“AI is a real game-changer for Atlantic businesses—it can help people get more work done, faster and is going to bring great jobs into our communities.

Companies like Bluedrop are leading the charge in AI innovation to make sure that our region stays ahead.”

– Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA

“From aerospace to defence, Atlantic Canada has established itself as a hub of innovation.

Companies like Bluedrop are pushing us forward by offering advanced training and simulation solutions to first responders, defence forces, energy producers, and more.

By embracing the potential of AI, they’re going to build upon the momentum we’re seeing in Nova Scotia and help create good jobs and a stronger economy.”

– Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West

“ACOA funding is helping Bluedrop transform the training paradigm and improve the training experience by introducing AI-driven instructors and instructions.

“It will also help accelerate developments by improving the tools supported by AI, while adding non-symmetrical training methods to adapt to specific trainee needs.”

– Jean-Claude Siew, Executive Vice President, Technology and Simulation at Bluedrop Training & Simulation Inc.

Quick facts

Bluedrop Training & Simulation Inc. was formed in 2013 and has designed and developed various virtual reality simulators and training programs to help trainees practice challenging flight, military, and sea scenarios.

Bluedrop works with the Canadian Air Force, Navy and Army, as well as search and rescue agencies, fire departments, forest fire services, windfarms and the oil and gas offshore sector.

The company develops its product and services for both domestic and export aerospace and defense contracts. The simulators provide substantial cost savings over live training.

The funding announced is provided through the ACOA’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.