SYDNEY: It was a successful conclusion to the track and field 2024 season for the Lockview High Dragons team.

Coach Martin Johnson said the team did pretty good overall at the School Sport Nova Scotia provincial championships, held last week at CBU in Sydney.

“Despite the long drive and the poor weather we had a team of 12 athletes in total, including those on relays,” Johnson said.

The senior girls in particular did great. They came in fourth place overall despite the key absence of Fiona Day due to injury.

Beaver Bank’s Anna Carruthers brought home three gold medals in Intermediate girls. She won the 800 metre; 1500 metre; and 3000 metre races.

Other notable results included: Cate Gaudry receiving second in Senior Girls Triple Jump and third in High Jump; Jack Robichaud was eighth in Intermediate Boys javelin; Paityn Fownes eighth in Intermediate Girls Shotput, and Kaitlyn Langille came home sixth in Senior Girls Javelin.

Cicely Harnum of Beaver Bank was 12th in Girls Senior Discus after winning first at regionals.

“It was tough competition at provincials,” said Johnson.

A notable storyline was the boys intermediate 4x100m team (Trenton Wile, Avery Wilson, Ini Ogunlaiye, and Tucker Potter).

The foursome placed first at regionals with 47.40, but unfortunately were disqualified in a hand-off at Provincials.

“They had a good shot at a medal and will be a group to watch in future years,” said Johnson.

Athletes who couldn’t go to provincials but did great at regionals included:

Miles Chute, first in Senior Boys Javelin and second in Discus.

Eugene Legge (intermediate boys) with second in the 200 metre and third in 800m.

Fiona Day came home second in the 100 metre and 200 metre for senior girls but could not go to provincials due to injury.