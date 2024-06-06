Pro Stock Tour heads to Petty Raceway for third race of 2024 campaign

PETTY RACEWAY, N.B.: Two East Hants and area drivers on the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour are among those who have signalled their intentions to take the green flag this Saturday near Moncton.

Rookie of the year leader Gage Gilby in the no. 25G out of Enfield and Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively in the no. 30 are among the 16 drivers listed as expected entrants for the Mr. Lube + Tires 150 at Petty International Raceway in River Glade, N.B.

The stop is the tour’s lone visit to the track just outside Moncton.

Green flag is set for 4 p.m. with grandstand opening at 2 p.m.

The Mr. Lube + Tires 150 marks round three of 10 for the elite touring series. Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races will kick-off racing action at 4:00 p.m.

Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) continues to lead the points chase after picking up his second win of the season last Saturday at the Kenny U-Pull 150.

Mike Rodgers (Moncton, NB) came very close to picking up his first career win on the Series last Saturday but had to settle for second. His performance did move him up to second in the points as we head to his home track.

Rookie contender and youngest driver on the Series, Gage Gilby (Enfield, NS) is quickly getting the hang of things and currently sits third.

Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) is another young driver working his way through the ranks and holds fourth spot, followed by 2022 Rookie of the Year Ryan VanOirSchot (Antigonish, NS) in fifth.

Also on the racing card Saturday are the Maritime League of Legends, Bandoleros, Women on Wheels, Mini Stocks and Sportsman.

The Mr. Lube + Tires 150 will run after the Legends and Bandolero features. Women on Wheels, Mini Stocks and Sportsman features will run after the Pro Stock Tour.

Tickets for the Mr. Lube + Tires 150 will be available at the gates on race day only (cash only).

Adult tickets are $30.00, youth (11-18yrs) are $15.00, 10 and under are free. Admission to the pits is $40.00.

EXPECTED ENTRY LIST – Mr. Lube + Tires 150 (as of June 4)

#08 – Nicholas Naugle – Dartmouth, NS

#0- Sam Rogers – Lower Onslow, NS

#2- Ashton Tucker – Lyttleton, NB

#10- Devin Snell – Baxter’s Corner, NB

#11v – Jordan Veinotte – Porters Lake, NS

#13 – Austin MacDonald – Pictou, NS

#25 –Ryan VanOirschot – Antigonish, NS

#25G –Gage Gilby – Enfield, NS

#30 – Stephen lively – Shubenacadie, NS

#32 – Chris Hughes – Brackley Beach, PE

#33 – Tylor Hawes – Dartmouth, NS

#36 – Gary Elliott– Truro, NS

#41 – Mike Rodgers – Moncton, NB

#51 – Mark Leclair – Brackley Beach, PE

#54 – Jarrett Butcher – Porter’s Lake, NS

#88– Russell Smith Jr – Lakeside, NS

Tim’s Corner Motorsports TV will have a video crew at Petty to provide full event coverage. You can watch the race LIVE or On-Demand by heading to www. TimsCorner.tv and getting your Event Pass.

Stay tuned to www.maritimeprostocktour.com for all the latest news or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @prostocktour