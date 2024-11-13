ENFIELD: The East Hants Crime Prevention organization needs your help.

The non-profit organization is looking to rebuild up its volunteer base so it can continue to give back to the community and put on community events.

One of those community events is the East Hants Christmas Parade.

However, without some help from volunteers—approximately 15-20 are needed—this years parade may be in jeopardy.

The final details will be worked on for this year’s parade if the volunteer help can be obtained, said Crime Prevention volunteer chairwoman Katie Hines.

Due to new regulations from the province, several of the larger streets along the route from the Elmsdale Truck Centre by the lights in Elmsdale until the end by the Enfield Legion will need people to block the streets.

The regulation is a new measure to ensure safety and that vehicles don’t impede or get out as the parade with people and floats among them come towards them.

So East Hants Crime Prevention is holding a meeting Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Elmsdale Fire Hall.

The meeting is aimed at bringing in new people to both the organization and if people just want to volunteer for events like the Christmas Parade so that they can put them on.

Hines said if you’re interested, you’re encouraged to come on out to learn about East Hants Crime Prevention and the tasks involved in volunteering with the East Hants Christmas Parade.