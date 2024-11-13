LUCASVILLE/BEAVER BANK: Two people have been arrested after a Beaver Bank man was assaulted by a man with a knife in Lucasville on Nov. 10.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that the Special Enforcement Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division arrested the two people following the execution of a search warrant in Lucasville.

On November 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Halifax Regional Police (HRP) received a report of an aggravated assault.

“HRP officers contacted the RCMP after learning that a 30-year-old Beaver Bank man had been assaulted by a man armed with a knife while at an illegal cannabis storefront on Lucasville Rd,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The victim suffered serious injuries and attended hospital. The two men are known to one another.

On November 11, officers executed a search warrant at the storefront and seized illegal cannabis, including, edibles, pre-rolled joints, resin, shatter and vape products.

At the scene, a 51-year-old man, from Annapolis Royal, and a 59-year-old woman, from Chester, were safely arrested.

The duo will be facing charges of Possession for the Purpose of Distributing and Possession for the Purpose of Selling under the Cannabis Act.

The man and the woman were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on December 30, 2024.

The assault and cannabis investigations are being led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and Halifax Regional Police.

Officers remind residents that the only legal way to purchase cannabis in the province of Nova Scotia is at licensed locations.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 24-154428, 24-154695