Hants North Flames hosting invitational basketball tournament

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Flames boys basketball team is gearing up for its invitational tournament.

The tournament will be held Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at the Kennetcook-based school.

There will be two divisions of three teams each competing.

Besides the host Flames, also taking part will be Central Kings; Kings Edgehill (both in the Blue division with the Flames).

In the Gold division will be South Colchester; Forest Heights; and Westisle (from PEI).

The schedule for the tournament is as follows:

Friday November 15

3:00. Kings Edgehill vs Central Kings

4:45. South Colchester vs Forest Heights

6:30. Central Kings vs Hants North

8:15. Westisle vs South Colchester

Saturday November 16

9:00 Hants North vs Kings Edgehill

10:45 Forest Heights vs Westisle

12:30 3rd Blue vs 3rd Gold

2:15 2nd Blue vs 2nd Gold

4:00 1st Blue vs 1st Gold