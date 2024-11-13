Hants North Flames hosting invitational basketball tournament

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Flames boys basketball team is gearing up for its invitational tournament.
The tournament will be held Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at the Kennetcook-based school.
There will be two divisions of three teams each competing.
Besides the host Flames, also taking part will be Central Kings; Kings Edgehill (both in the Blue division with the Flames).
In the Gold division will be South Colchester; Forest Heights; and Westisle (from PEI).
ADVERTISEMENT:
The schedule for the tournament is as follows:
Friday November 15
3:00. Kings Edgehill vs Central Kings
4:45. South Colchester vs Forest Heights
6:30. Central Kings vs Hants North
8:15. Westisle vs South Colchester
ADVERTISEMENT:
Saturday November 16
9:00 Hants North vs Kings Edgehill
10:45 Forest Heights vs Westisle
12:30 3rd Blue vs 3rd Gold
2:15 2nd Blue vs 2nd Gold
4:00 1st Blue vs 1st Gold