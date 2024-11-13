WINDSOR FORKS: A 21-year-old man from Windsor has been charged in relation to a fatal collision that occurred in 2023 in Windsor Forks.

Cpl. Carlie McCann said that on August 24, 2023, at approximately 10:50 p.m., West Hants RCMP, fire and EHS, responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 14.

RCMP officers learned that a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a white Ford F-150 had been travelling in opposite directions on Hwy. 14 when they collided.

Two passengers in the Monte Carlo were pronounced deceased at the scene and a third passenger had serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The driver and passenger in the F-150 both suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Cpl. McCann said at the scene, RCMP officers observed that the driver of the Monte Carlo, Drake Brown, 21, of Windsor, displayed signs of impairment.

He was arrested for Impaired Operation Causing Death and was transported to hospital by ambulance as he had suffered serious injuries.

“At the time, the man provided samples of blood at the hospital to be analyzed in order to determine the concentration of alcohol, if any, in his blood,” said Cpl. McCann.

He was later released without charge pending the outcome of the blood alcohol analysis.

The investigation continued and was led by West Hants RCMP general duty officers with assistance from an RCMP collision reconstructionist, West Hants Street Crimes Enforcement Unit, the Nova Scotia RCMP Interview Assistance team, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, and RCMP National Forensic Laboratory Services.

On November 8, 2024, Brown was arrested and charged with a total of 10 offences, including two counts of Dangerous Operation Causing Death, two count of Impaired Operation by a Combination of Alcohol and a Drug Causing Death, and one count of Operation of a Conveyance While Impaired.

He appeared in Windsor Provincial Court on November 8 and was remanded into custody, pending his next court appearance on November 12.

“The officers involved in this investigation understood the impact that a collision like this one has on the people involved and on the community as a whole,” says S/Sgt. Dave Ferguson, District Commander, West Hants RCMP.

“There has been significant work done behind the scenes by dedicated police officers, and these efforts have allowed us to reach this outcome and support the charges.”

Impaired driving is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions in Canada. Anyone who observes a driver who is believed to be impaired should call 911 immediately.

Our thoughts continue to be with their loved ones and the community at this difficult time.

File #: 2023-1253246