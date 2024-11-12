ELMSDALE: A 19-year-old Dartmouth man has been ticketed for going almost 60 kilometres over the speed limit in Elmsdale.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said that on Nov. 11 at 2 a.m. an RCMP officer who was on patrol clocked a driver going 169 kilometres/hour in a 110 km/h zone on Hwy 102 in Elmsdale.

“The driver’s vehicle was towed, his licence was seized, and he was charged with stunting,” said Const. Burns.

The fine for stunting is $,2422.50.

However, the driver didn’t feel he should be fiend that much, according to Const. Burns.

“Once served, the driver told the officer that he didn’t realize he was driving so fast,” he said. “He felt like a fine of $500 would be appropriate for the speed he was going.”