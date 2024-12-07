Data indicates merging of online e-commerce, offline shopping

CALIFORNIA: Recent data from Black Friday, collected by the largest QR Code platform for Shopify, QR Codes Unlimited, reveals the merging of online e-commerce and offline shopping.

The analysis, which encompasses data from over 10,000 Shopify stores utilizing QR Codes, reveals a significant 20% year-on-year increase in QR Code scans and a remarkable 74% year-over-year increase in QR Code scans that lead directly to an online purchase.

This data underscores the growing importance of QR Codes in modern retail strategies.

It also suggests a substantial shift in consumer behaviour, where shoppers are increasingly willing to engage with products in physical stores while completing their transactions online.

Retailers are recognizing the benefits of this hybrid shopping approach, which not only enhances the customer experience but also reduces the need for extensive inventory management across multiple locations.

This hybrid model is particularly evident in industries such as apparel, where innovative businesses that offer a wide range of SKUs or personalized products are more likely to adopt QR Code offline/online purchase strategies in order to improve their supply chain. The consumer adoption of QR Codes allows these business to ultimately offer more value to their customers.

Jonathan Palley, a founding partner at QR Codes Unlimited noted the data from this Black Friday illustrates a significant trend and opportunity in retail, where leading brands are successfully blending offline and online experiences.

“The 20% increase in QR Code scans and the 74% rise in online purchases showcase a promising shift in how consumers interact with brands and complete their purchases,” said Palley.

“As the retail landscape evolves, those who embrace this hybrid model will likely stand out in a competitive marketplace.”

The implications of these findings are significant for the future of e-commerce and retail. As brands increasingly combine offline and online sales strategies, the potential for enhanced customer engagement and streamlined purchasing processes becomes more apparent.

This change shows how customer preferences are evolving and emphasizes the important role of technology like QR codes in improving the shopping experience.

In summary, the data from QR Code Unlimited’s analysis of Black Friday demonstrates a notable trend in consumer behavior that is reshaping the retail landscape.

As more consumers adopt hybrid shopping habits, the role of QR Codes in facilitating seamless transitions from physical to digital purchasing is likely to continue growing. Retailers that recognize and adapt to these trends stand to benefit significantly in an ever-evolving marketplace.

QR Codes Unlimited (https://qrcodesunlimited) is the leading QR Code app for Shopify. It used by nearly a million businesses to drive their offline to online conversions.