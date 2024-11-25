Election 2024: Information to vote; candidate and leader interviews

EAST HANTS/FALL RIVER: Its election day in Nova Scotia.

The polls for the provincial election today NOV. 26 across the province are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tim Houston and the PC Party will be looking to be re-elected, while the NDP’s Claudia Chender, Liberal party under Zach Churchill and Anthony Edmonds and his Green Party candidates will be looking to unseat the PCs.

During the campaign, The Laker News spoke with candidates in Sackville-Cobequid; Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank; did a candidates forum with the East Hants & Districts Chamber for Hants East; and interviewed two of the three main party leaders.

Find those interviews below:

To find your location to vote check out the location tool on the Elections N.S. website at:

https://enstools.electionsnovascotia.ca/edinfo/Location.aspx

Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank

NDP – Donna McCarthy

Green Party N.S. – Anthony Edmonds

PC Party – Brian Wong

Liberal – Elizabeth Booth

Hants East Candidates forum:

Abby Cameron – NDP

Shannon MacWilliam – Liberal

John A. MacDonald – PC Party

Sackville-Cobequid Interviews:

Liberal – Agatha Bourassa

PC Party – Paul Russell

NDP -Paul Wozney

Leaders interviews:

Liberal Leader – Zach Churchill

PC Party – Tim Houston

We were unable to interview NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

We interviewed Green Party Leader Anthony Edmonds as a candidate for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank.