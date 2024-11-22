Theatrical play Spirit of Christmas coming to Nine Mile River

NINE MILE RIVER: A theatrical play celebrating the Spirit of Christmas is set to take the stage next week in Nine Mile River.

Mindy Lee George is the producer behind the Spirit of Christmas, which will run Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 at the Nine Mile River Community Centre.

Show times are 7 p.m. on each Nov. 29m and Nov. 30 and a matinee 2 p.m. show on Dec. 1.

The poster. (Submitted)

Tickets are $25 each and include a dessert. It is sponsored by the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund and E-Commerce Solutions by Canucks.

To purchase your ticket please email George at mindylee80@gmail.com.

George said rehearsals are ongoing as they prepare for next week, and that it will be a wonderful experience for all who attend.