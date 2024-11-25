HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is seeking applications for volunteers to serve on a variety of municipal boards, committees and commissions.

Applications are available at halifax.ca/serve and will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 16 at 11:59 p.m..

Municipal boards, committees, and commissions consist of councillors, residents and industry representatives.

These groups provide recommendations to Regional Council, Community Councils, Standing Committees or municipal staff – and serve as an important part of the decision-making process.

There are 39 volunteer positions available on the following bodies:

· Accessibility Advisory Committee

· Active Transportation Advisory Committee

· Audit Committee

· African Descent Advisory Committee

· Board of Police Commissioners

· Grants Committee

· Heritage Advisory Committee

· Point Pleasant Park Advisory Committee

· Special Events Advisory Committee

· Women & Gender Equity Advisory Committee

· Youth Advisory Committee

Information on each board, committee and commission – including terms of reference, meeting schedules, minutes, agendas, and reports – can be found on halifax.ca.

Applicants are encouraged to review these resources before applying to learn more about the role and typical work performed by each board, committee and commission.

The municipality is seeking board, committee and commission members that are reflective and inclusive of residents from across the municipality.

Applicants from Black/African Nova Scotian communities, youth, women, persons with disabilities, Indigenous persons, and Francophone/Acadian, newcomer and 2SLGBTQ+ communities are encouraged to self-identify.

For more information or to apply, visit halifax.ca/serve.

Residents can also contact serve@halifax.ca or call 902-490-4210 for questions about the appointment process or to request accommodations.