Election 2024: Sackville-Cobequid candidates answer our questions

LOWER SACKVILLE: The candidates for Sackville-Cobequid were interviewed by The Laker News with questions submitted from the community and those on issues and concerns we’re aware of.

Here are the interviews we did:

We begin with our interview with Paul Wozney- NS NDP Sackville-Cobequid.

We asked questions regarding issues and concerns we’re hearing and from a few of the submitted questions to us.

Thank you to NSAR for supporting our video interview projects with our local candidates in the ridings we feature.

Video shot by Dagley Media

VIDEO

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is our second video interview with the candidates in Sackville-Cobequid.

Here is our interview with PC Candidate Paul Russell.

We asked questions regarding issues and concerns we’re hearing and from a few of the submitted questions to us.

We’d like to acknowledge the Pink Piano Cafe for allowing us to do the video interview at their place of business.

Thank you to NSAR for supporting our video interview projects with our local candidates in the ridings we feature.

Video shot by Dagley Media

VIDEO

ADVERTISEMENT:

In our third interview with Sackville-Cobequid candidates, we chat with Liberal Agatha Bourassa.

We asked questions regarding issues and concerns we’re hearing and from a few of the submitted questions to us.

Thank you to NSAR for supporting our video interview projects with our local candidates in the ridings we feature.

Video shot by Dagley Media