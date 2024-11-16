Bulldogs hand Jr Pens first loss in 15 games to start NSJHL season

LANTZ: The East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins perfect record to start the season has come to an end.

Before the loss on Friday night, the Pens had won 14 straight games to sit at 14-0.

The Antigonish Bulldogs spoiled that record before a good-sized crowd at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex with a 5-2 win.

Antigonish was led by a three goal second period en route to the victory.

Jayson Hanson and Devin Meagher had second period goals for the Pens in the loss.

Assists were credited off the sticks of Nick Vienot; Jacob Sanford; Noah Comeau; and Connor McNamara.

Fintan Boudreau was tagged with the loss between the pipes, stopping 33 of 38 pucks sent his way.

East Hants fired 30 shots at Bulldogs goalie Adam Tkacz.

A Penguin falls to the ice with the loose puck nearby. (Healey photo)