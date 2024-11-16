Kentville woman facing impaired driving related charges after mvc

MACPHEE’S CORNER: A 40-year-old Kentville woman is facing impaired driving related offences, police in Enfield say.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that on Nov. 11 at approximately 5 p.m., RCMP, along with fire and EHS, attended a single-vehicle collision on Indian Road in MacPhee’s Corner.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a small car in the ditch in about a metre of water,” said Const. Burns.

“The driver identified herself to an officer who noted signs of alcohol impairment.”

Const. Burns said the woman was ordered to provide a sample of her breath roadside. The

result was “FAIL”.

She was arrested and transported to the Enfield Detachment where she provided two more samples of her breath for analysis.

As a result, Kirsten Roberston, 40, of Kentville, has been charged with impaired driving offences.

Robertson will appear in court at a later date.