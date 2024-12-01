Fall River-area girls named to N.S. Canada Games baseball team

Girls baseball team named for Canada Games. (Pexels.com photo)

FALL RIVER: Five local area girls baseball players have been named to the Nova Scotia U-16 girls baseball Canada Games team.

The 2025 Canada Games will take place Aug. 18-24 in St. John’s, NL.

It will mark the inaugural year for women’s baseball at the Canada Games.

The five found out as Baseball Nova Scotia announced the final roster last week.

Announced to the team from the local area were:

Addison Lee of Sackville; Iris Long, Ashlyn Day, Olivia Warford, and Georgia Hines, all of Fall River.

The other players named include (with hometowns as provided by Baseball N.S.):

Eleyna BrooksHammonds Plains
Ashlyn DayFall River
Gracie DowningHalifax
Mikael FieldsShortts Lake
Harley FoubertHammonds Plains
Maddie GatesYarmouth
Chloe HanderekDartmouth
Georgia HinesFall River
Breanna KuehnerBedford
Addison LeeSackville
Iris LongFall River
Maia MacDougallSydney Mines
Anna MurphyYarmouth
Ellie PyneYarmouth
Olivia WarfordFall River
Sidnee WoodPort Hawkesbury

The five locally named play in the LWF Baseball Association and the Tri County Rangers program.

