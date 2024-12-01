Fall River-area girls named to N.S. Canada Games baseball team

FALL RIVER: Five local area girls baseball players have been named to the Nova Scotia U-16 girls baseball Canada Games team.
The 2025 Canada Games will take place Aug. 18-24 in St. John’s, NL.
It will mark the inaugural year for women’s baseball at the Canada Games.
The five found out as Baseball Nova Scotia announced the final roster last week.
Announced to the team from the local area were:
Addison Lee of Sackville; Iris Long, Ashlyn Day, Olivia Warford, and Georgia Hines, all of Fall River.
The other players named include (with hometowns as provided by Baseball N.S.):
|Eleyna Brooks
|Hammonds Plains
|Ashlyn Day
|Fall River
|Gracie Downing
|Halifax
|Mikael Fields
|Shortts Lake
|Harley Foubert
|Hammonds Plains
|Maddie Gates
|Yarmouth
|Chloe Handerek
|Dartmouth
|Georgia Hines
|Fall River
|Breanna Kuehner
|Bedford
|Addison Lee
|Sackville
|Iris Long
|Fall River
|Maia MacDougall
|Sydney Mines
|Anna Murphy
|Yarmouth
|Ellie Pyne
|Yarmouth
|Olivia Warford
|Fall River
|Sidnee Wood
|Port Hawkesbury
The five locally named play in the LWF Baseball Association and the Tri County Rangers program.