FALL RIVER: The holiday season kicked on in full on Saturday night in Fall River.

The 11th annual Fall River and Area Business Association Christmas Tree lighting took place at the Shoppers drug mart parking lot in Fall River.

This year the event combined with the Fall River Lions Club Christmas Parade, which collected food donations for the Lions Christmas Express.

It was a very large parade with many businesses taking part; some thought it was the most floats ever in a Lions Christmas Parade that has been held in Fall River.

To kick things off a social fun time was had with music from Dana Anderson and the Joyful Sounds tree lighting group, hot chocolate and timbits from the Fall River Tim Hortons who has new owners and is planning a summer renovation for the location; cookies form Sobeys; and Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist and Cheema athlete Sloan MacKenzie was one of the special guests.

Santa and Mrs Claus also paid a visit after taking part in the parade.

The Laker News’ Pat Healey and Joyful Sounds Music studio owner Louise MacDonald co-hosted the tree lighting event thanking all the many supporters that made it possible.

Check out the edited tree lighting event video of the livestream below. It includes some special messages from local schools and our government representatives.

Also, Pat and Louise talk about the event. Pat was excited to see Mrs. Claus who is his favourtie. (Sorry Santa).

———–

The Joyful Sounds Tree lighting group. (Dagley Media photo)

Big Bird made an appearance. (Dagley Media photo)

Dana Anderson performs. (Dagley Media photo)

Early attendees watch the tree lighting music. The weather was mixed to throw a wrench into things. (Dagley media photo)

Jason Crowell points to the tree during questions from Louise. (Dagley Media photo)

Louise and Pat wave to the camera. (Dagley Media photo)

Santa waves to all the good boys and girls in the crowd. (Dagley Media photo)

This little one has mailed her letter to Santa. (Dagley Media photo)

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon speaks at the tree lighting. (Dagley Media photo)

Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Sloan MacKenzie is interviewed by Pat. (Dagley Media photo)

Santa was the man of the hour at the tree lighting and parade. (Dagley media photo)

MP Darrell Samson speaks to the tree lighting crowd, bringing a warm holiday message. (Dagley Media photo)