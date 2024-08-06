LOWER SACKVILLE: The sudden announcement Tuesday afternoon that the Sackville Arena will not be putting its ice in this winter has caught many by surprise—even the local councillor.

Paul Russell was unaware of the Facebook post that the Lake District Recreation Association (LDRA), who owns and operates the Sackville Arena, had made a public post saying that the ice would not be going in because of HRM. That is what surprised him the most.

In their Facebook post, the LDRA said:

“The ice will not be going into the Sackville Community Arena this year,” read the post, which has been shared 574 times. “HRM has decided that they can only afford to support all of HRM, except Sackville.

“They have decided Sackville tax dollars should be spent in the rest of HRM, but not Sackville.”

The post has more than 350 comments as of 4;10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT:

When it was brought to Russell’s attention, it was news to him.

“Earlier today the LDRA issued a statement that they would not be putting ice in the Sackville Arena,” said Russell in a statement to The Laker News. “The decision to not put ice in the Arena was a decision entirely made by the LDRA.

“The statement that they issued has come as a surprise.”

“HRM has been working with the LDRA in order to provide some additional funding for the organization.”

He said HRM is continuing to work towards the additional funding, even though the LDRA has issued their statement today.

“We do hope that the LDRA will reconsider their decision,” said Russell.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The LDRA is an independent non-profit organization that owns and operates the Sackville Arena.

Russell said the LDRA has been a strong community partner for decades.

It was responsible for constructing the Sackville Sports Stadium and the Metropolitan Field, both of which are now owned and operated by HRM.

“HRM appreciates the work that the LDRA has done and continues to do to help provide recreation opportunities for Lower Sackville and the surrounding area,” said Russell.

“As a former member of the LDRA board, I also have a special appreciation for the work that the LDRA does and for the challenges that they face.”